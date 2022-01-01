2010 GMC Acadia SLT1 AWD SECOND SET OF TIRES | $0 DOWN - EVERY

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 7 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8091970

GTA4521 VIN: 1GKLVMED4AJ164658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTA4521

Mileage 130,722 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.