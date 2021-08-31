2011 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,988 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 0 0 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8063950

GTA6126 VIN: WBAPK7C56BA974701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTA6126

Mileage 209,008 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player

