Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X5

185,862 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

587-429-8743

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X5

2012 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35d | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35d | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

59 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H5

587-429-8743

  1. 1679527749
  2. 1679527749
  3. 1679527749
  4. 1679527749
  5. 1679527749
  6. 1679527749
  7. 1679527749
  8. 1679527748
  9. 1679527749
  10. 1679527748
  11. 1679527749
  12. 1679527748
  13. 1679527749
  14. 1679527749
  15. 1679527749
  16. 1679527749
  17. 1679527749
  18. 1679527749
  19. 1679527749
  20. 1679527749
  21. 1679527749
  22. 1679527749
  23. 1679527749
  24. 1679527749
  25. 1679527749
  26. 1679527749
  27. 1679527749
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,862KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9750667
  • Stock #: GTA461
  • VIN: 5UXZW0C55C0B89487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GTA461
  • Mileage 185,862 KM

Vehicle Description

GT Motor Sports Airdrie LTD

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!!

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSAIRDRIE.CA !!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

Sunday by APPOINTMENT ONLY!

 

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

-INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

 

-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 587-429-8743!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

 

LOCATED @ 59 EAST LAKE CRES. NE AIRDRIE AB, T4A 2H5 (LOCATED IN THE GT MOTOR SPORTS CAR WASH)

 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-429-8743 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Airdrie

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 107,496 KM
$45,988 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 4...
 159,400 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 131,574 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports Airdrie

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Airdrie

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

59 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H5

Call Dealer

587-429-XXXX

(click to show)

587-429-8743

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory