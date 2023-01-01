Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

137,341 KM

Details Description Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

587-429-8743

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT | | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT | | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

59 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H5

587-429-8743

  1. 1681340674
  2. 1681340674
  3. 1681340674
  4. 1681340675
  5. 1681340675
  6. 1681340676
  7. 1681340675
  8. 1681340675
  9. 1681340675
  10. 1681340675
  11. 1681340676
  12. 1681340676
  13. 1681340676
  14. 1681340677
  15. 1681340677
  16. 1681340676
  17. 1681340677
  18. 1681340677
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,341KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825664
  • Stock #: GTA634
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC8C7385259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GTA634
  • Mileage 137,341 KM

Vehicle Description

** NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS A CERTIFIED REBUILT STATUS**

GT Motor Sports Airdrie LTD

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!!

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSAIRDRIE.CA !!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

Sunday by APPOINTMENT ONLY!

 

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

-INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

 

-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 587-429-8743!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

 

LOCATED @ 59 EAST LAKE CRES. NE AIRDRIE AB, T4A 2H5 (LOCATED IN THE GT MOTOR SPORTS CAR WASH)

 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-429-8743 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Airdrie

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 137,341 KM
$7,988 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz C...
 132,730 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 107,324 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports Airdrie

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

59 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H5

Call Dealer

587-429-XXXX

(click to show)

587-429-8743

Quick Links
Directions Website