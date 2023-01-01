Menu
2012 Ford F-150

324,292 KM

Details Description Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

587-429-8743

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat 4X4 | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat 4X4 | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

59 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H5

587-429-8743

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

324,292KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9743356
  • Stock #: GTA752
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF6CFA91057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # GTA752
  • Mileage 324,292 KM

Vehicle Description

GT Motor Sports Airdrie LTD

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!!

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSAIRDRIE.CA !!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

Sunday by APPOINTMENT ONLY!

 

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

-INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

 

-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 587-429-8743!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

 

LOCATED @ 59 EAST LAKE CRES. NE AIRDRIE AB, T4A 2H5 (LOCATED IN THE GT MOTOR SPORTS CAR WASH)

 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-429-8743 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

59 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H5

