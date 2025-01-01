Menu
--tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=0 data-end=40><strong data-start=0 data-end=38>For Sale: 2012 Ram 1500 ST 4.7L V8</strong></p><p data-start=42 data-end=243>This full-size pickup truck is built for reliability, capability, and everyday performance. Powered by a <strong data-start=147 data-end=165>4.7L V8 engine</strong> delivering <strong data-start=177 data-end=186>310HP</strong>, it’s ideal for towing, hauling, and worksite demands.</p><h3 data-start=245 data-end=264><strong data-start=249 data-end=262>Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=265 data-end=816><li data-start=265 data-end=322><strong data-start=267 data-end=290>Seating for up to 6</strong> with durable cloth upholstery</li><li data-start=323 data-end=387><strong data-start=325 data-end=361>AM/FM radio with auxiliary input</strong> for basic entertainment</li><li data-start=388 data-end=447><strong data-start=390 data-end=410>Air conditioning</strong> for a comfortable cabin experience</li><li data-start=448 data-end=495><strong data-start=450 data-end=468>Cruise control</strong> for easy highway driving</li><li data-start=496 data-end=539><strong data-start=498 data-end=515>Keyless entry</strong> for added convenience</li><li data-start=540 data-end=596><strong data-start=542 data-end=569>Power windows and locks</strong> for everyday ease of use</li><li data-start=597 data-end=684><strong data-start=599 data-end=610>Safety:</strong> Electronic stability control, traction control, and side-impact airbags</li><li data-start=685 data-end=743><strong data-start=687 data-end=713>64 or 8 box options</strong> for flexible cargo capacity</li><li data-start=744 data-end=816><strong data-start=746 data-end=771>Heavy-duty suspension</strong> for enhanced towing and payload capability</li></ul><p data-start=818 data-end=932>Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a tough, dependable, and capable work truck with essential features.</p><p data-start=934 data-end=1033 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=934 data-end=1031>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</strong></p>

2012 RAM 1500

207,460 KM

$9,997

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

ST | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

12203035

2012 RAM 1500

ST | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

Location

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RD7FP7CS230238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 207,460 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2012 Ram 1500 ST 4.7L V8

This full-size pickup truck is built for reliability, capability, and everyday performance. Powered by a 4.7L V8 engine delivering 310HP, it’s ideal for towing, hauling, and worksite demands.

Features:
  • Seating for up to 6 with durable cloth upholstery
  • AM/FM radio with auxiliary input for basic entertainment
  • Air conditioning for a comfortable cabin experience
  • Cruise control for easy highway driving
  • Keyless entry for added convenience
  • Power windows and locks for everyday ease of use
  • Safety: Electronic stability control, traction control, and side-impact airbags
  • 6'4" or 8' box options for flexible cargo capacity
  • Heavy-duty suspension for enhanced towing and payload capability

Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a tough, dependable, and capable work truck with essential features.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

