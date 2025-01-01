$9,997+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
ST | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$9,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 207,460 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2012 Ram 1500 ST 4.7L V8
This full-size pickup truck is built for reliability, capability, and everyday performance. Powered by a 4.7L V8 engine delivering 310HP, it’s ideal for towing, hauling, and worksite demands.Features:
- Seating for up to 6 with durable cloth upholstery
- AM/FM radio with auxiliary input for basic entertainment
- Air conditioning for a comfortable cabin experience
- Cruise control for easy highway driving
- Keyless entry for added convenience
- Power windows and locks for everyday ease of use
- Safety: Electronic stability control, traction control, and side-impact airbags
- 6'4" or 8' box options for flexible cargo capacity
- Heavy-duty suspension for enhanced towing and payload capability
Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a tough, dependable, and capable work truck with essential features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
