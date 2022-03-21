2013 BMW X1 AWD 4dr 28i xDrive | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

2013 BMW X1 AWD 4dr 28i xDrive | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,988 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 9 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8786564

8786564 Stock #: GTA7172

GTA7172 VIN: WBAVL1C53DVR82932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTA7172

Mileage 151,922 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.