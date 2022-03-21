$14,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-429-8743
2013 BMW X1
AWD 4dr 28i xDrive | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!
Location
GT Motor Sports Airdrie
59 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H5
587-429-8743
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8786564
- Stock #: GTA7172
- VIN: WBAVL1C53DVR82932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GTA7172
- Mileage 151,922 KM
Vehicle Description
GT Motor Sports Airdrie LTD
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!!
GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSAIRDRIE.CA !!!
We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.
Sunday by APPOINTMENT ONLY!
-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
CALL US NOW AT 587-429-8743!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!
LOCATED @ 59 EAST LAKE CRES. NE AIRDRIE AB, T4A 2H5 (LOCATED IN THE GT MOTOR SPORTS CAR WASH)
All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!
****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-429-8743 FOR MORE DETAILS!!
Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.
Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GT Motor Sports Airdrie
GT Motor Sports Airdrie
59 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H5