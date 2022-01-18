2013 BMW X3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,988 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 0 9 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8140537

8140537 VIN: 5UXWX9C57D0A12431

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 151,099 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

