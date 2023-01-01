Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

101,385 KM

Details Description

$21,280

+ tax & licensing
$21,280

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited w/ Nav, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited w/ Nav, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$21,280

+ taxes & licensing

101,385KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9545467
  Stock #: V-73234
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA6EG220428

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 101,385 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / SANTA FE SPORT LIMITED TRIM / 2.0L TURBO / AWD / 2 KEYS / Leather / Panoramic Sunroof / Navigation / Heated Front + Rear Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Fog Lights / Premium Sound System / Memory Seats / Parking Sensors / Blind Spot Monitoring / FULLY LOADED SANTA FE! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Ventilated Seats;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

