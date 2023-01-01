Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

72,791 KM

Details Description

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

RT w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Parking Sensors

2015 Dodge Challenger

RT w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Parking Sensors

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

72,791KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9528904
  • Stock #: V-67388
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT1FH843548

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,791 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / CHALLENGER RT TRIM / MANUAL TRANSMISSION / RWD / COUPE / 5.7L / V8 / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Sunroof / USB Port / Voice Command / Premium Sound System / MOPAR MORE POWER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Leather Seats;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

