2015 Ford Escape

89,902 KM

Details Description

$23,280

+ tax & licensing
$23,280

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium w/ Leather Heated Seats, Backup Camera

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium w/ Leather Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

$23,280

+ taxes & licensing

89,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9633703
  • Stock #: V-75282
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99FUA00076

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-75282
  • Mileage 89,902 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / ESCAPE TITANIUM TRIM / 4WD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Remote Start / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / USB Port / GREAT AS A CARPOOL VEHICLE! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6
