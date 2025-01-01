$12,997+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 221,802 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Explorer XLT
This midsize SUV offers a perfect balance of comfort, technology, and capability. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 290HP, it’s ideal for families, road trips, and everyday commuting.Features:
- Seating for up to 7 with premium cloth upholstery
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and SiriusXM
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
- Power-adjustable heated front seats for enhanced comfort
- Rearview camera with parking sensors for easy maneuvering
- Ford SYNC voice-activated system for hands-free control
- Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, traction control, and stability control
- Fog lights and roof rails for added style and functionality
Ideal for families or individuals looking for a spacious, well-equipped SUV with modern features and a comfortable ride.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
