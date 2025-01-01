$24,997+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
SLT
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 376,854 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT
This heavy-duty pickup truck is built for power, capability, and comfort. Powered by a 6.6L Duramax V8 turbo-diesel engine delivering 397HP and 765 lb-ft of torque, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and worksite needs.
Features:
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and USB connectivity
- Bose premium audio system for an enhanced listening experience
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated and ventilated front seats for all-season luxury
- Keyless entry and remote start for added convenience
- Integrated trailer brake controller and trailering mirrors for easier towing
- Safety: Front and rear parking sensors, rearview camera, and stability control
Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a powerful, luxurious, and capable truck that can handle demanding tasks with ease.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
