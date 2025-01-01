Menu
For Sale: 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

This heavy-duty pickup truck is built for power, capability, and comfort. Powered by a 6.6L Duramax V8 turbo-diesel engine delivering 397HP and 765 lb-ft of torque, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and worksite needs.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery</li><li>8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and USB connectivity</li><li>Bose premium audio system for an enhanced listening experience</li><li>Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort</li><li>Heated and ventilated front seats for all-season luxury</li><li>Keyless entry and remote start for added convenience</li><li>Integrated trailer brake controller and trailering mirrors for easier towing</li><li>Safety: Front and rear parking sensors, rearview camera, and stability control</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a powerful, luxurious, and capable truck that can handle demanding tasks with ease.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

376,854 KM

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT

12131688

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT

Location

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
376,854KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT12ZE84FF611821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 376,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2015 GMC Sierra 2500