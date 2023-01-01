$27,980+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC w/ Leather Heated Seats, Nav
Location
Canada Drives - Calgary
1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6
$27,980
- Listing ID: 9633706
- Stock #: V-75268
- VIN: WDDSJ4EB4FN164134
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-75268
- Mileage 68,647 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Speed control. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18007 kilometers below market average! White 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 7-Speed Double-clutch 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged 4D Sedan CLA 250 FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Instant Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide an instant trade-in value. This vehicle is located in BC. If you're viewing this listing from a different province, the fee to ship this vehicle to your province is included in the list price above. Reviews: * The Mercedes CLA impressed owners with a striking cabin that authentically conveys a sense of premium luxury, as well as decent feature-content bang for the buck. The punchy performance from the high-torque engine is highly rated, as is fuel mileage. Powerful brakes and relatively low noise levels at higher speeds helped round out the package. By and large, owners say that the CLA effectively serves up a taste of the big-dollar motoring experience that pricier Mercedes models are known for, but on a relative budget. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
