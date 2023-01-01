Menu
2015 Toyota Venza

64,266 KM

Details Description

$26,880

+ tax & licensing
$26,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2015 Toyota Venza

2015 Toyota Venza

LE w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats

2015 Toyota Venza

LE w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$26,880

+ taxes & licensing

64,266KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9521509
  Stock #: V-72365
  VIN: 4T3ZA3BB8FU095593

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,266 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / ONE OWNER / VENZA LE TRIM / FWD / 2.7L / 3 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

