$25,997+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 2-Series
M235i xDrive | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
2016 BMW 2-Series
M235i xDrive | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$25,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 143,577 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666!!!
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
2016 BMW M235i xDrive
This performance-oriented luxury coupe delivers thrilling driving dynamics, precision handling, and premium comfort. Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine producing 320HP, with xDrive all-wheel drive, it’s perfect for those who love a sporty and engaging ride.Features:
- Seating for up to 4 with premium leather upholstery
- 8.8-inch iDrive infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
- Harman Kardon premium audio system for an immersive sound experience
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
- Power-adjustable heated front seats with driver memory settings
- Adaptive M suspension for enhanced handling and performance
- Rearview camera with parking sensors for easier maneuvering
- Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning
- LED headlights and fog lights for improved visibility
Ideal for enthusiasts looking for a high-performance luxury coupe with BMW’s signature driving experience and all-weather capability.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666