2016 BMW 2-Series

--tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=0 data-end=37><strong data-start=0 data-end=35>2016 BMW M235i xDrive</strong></p><p data-start=39 data-end=322>This performance-oriented luxury coupe delivers thrilling driving dynamics, precision handling, and premium comfort. Powered by a <strong data-start=169 data-end=206>3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine</strong> producing <strong data-start=217 data-end=226>320HP</strong>, with <strong data-start=233 data-end=259>xDrive all-wheel drive</strong>, it’s perfect for those who love a sporty and engaging ride.</p><h3 data-start=324 data-end=343><strong data-start=328 data-end=341>Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=344 data-end=1072><li data-start=344 data-end=403><strong data-start=346 data-end=369>Seating for up to 4</strong> with premium leather upholstery</li><li data-start=404 data-end=496><strong data-start=406 data-end=445>8.8-inch iDrive infotainment system</strong> with navigation, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity</li><li data-start=497 data-end=573><strong data-start=499 data-end=537>Harman Kardon premium audio system</strong> for an immersive sound experience</li><li data-start=574 data-end=642><strong data-start=576 data-end=615>Dual-zone automatic climate control</strong> for personalized comfort</li><li data-start=643 data-end=709><strong data-start=645 data-end=685>Keyless entry with push-button start</strong> for added convenience</li><li data-start=710 data-end=781><strong data-start=712 data-end=751>Power-adjustable heated front seats</strong> with driver memory settings</li><li data-start=782 data-end=849><strong data-start=784 data-end=809>Adaptive M suspension</strong> for enhanced handling and performance</li><li data-start=850 data-end=917><strong data-start=852 data-end=892>Rearview camera with parking sensors</strong> for easier maneuvering</li><li data-start=918 data-end=1010><strong data-start=920 data-end=931>Safety:</strong> Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning</li><li data-start=1011 data-end=1072><strong data-start=1013 data-end=1046>LED headlights and fog lights</strong> for improved visibility</li></ul><p data-start=1074 data-end=1209>Ideal for enthusiasts looking for a high-performance luxury coupe with BMW’s signature driving experience and all-weather capability.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=1211 data-end=1310 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=1211 data-end=1308>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</strong></p>

Location

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Used
143,577KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA1J9C53GV372375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 143,577 KM

Vehicle Description

This performance-oriented luxury coupe delivers thrilling driving dynamics, precision handling, and premium comfort. Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine producing 320HP, with xDrive all-wheel drive, it’s perfect for those who love a sporty and engaging ride.

Features:
  • Seating for up to 4 with premium leather upholstery
  • 8.8-inch iDrive infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
  • Harman Kardon premium audio system for an immersive sound experience
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
  • Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
  • Power-adjustable heated front seats with driver memory settings
  • Adaptive M suspension for enhanced handling and performance
  • Rearview camera with parking sensors for easier maneuvering
  • Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning
  • LED headlights and fog lights for improved visibility

Ideal for enthusiasts looking for a high-performance luxury coupe with BMW’s signature driving experience and all-weather capability.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 BMW 2-Series