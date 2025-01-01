$13,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SEL | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
2016 Ford Edge
SEL | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,933 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2016 Ford Edge SEL
This midsize SUV offers a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and technology. Powered by a 2.0L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine delivering 245HP, it’s ideal for families and individuals looking for a versatile and reliable vehicle.Features:
- Seating for up to 5 with premium cloth upholstery
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
- Power-adjustable heated front seats for all-season comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized temperature settings
- Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and rearview camera
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) available for enhanced traction and stability
Ideal for those seeking a spacious, tech-savvy, and fuel-efficient SUV with modern safety and comfort features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666