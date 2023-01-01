2016 Mazda CX-3

$22,280 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 2 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9565090

9565090 Stock #: V-74361

V-74361 VIN: JM1DKBB7XG0103695

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74361

Mileage 93,290 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.