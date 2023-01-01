Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

85,538 KM

Details Description

$45,280

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,280

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE350d 4MATIC w/ Diesel, Nav, Sunroof, 360 Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE350d 4MATIC w/ Diesel, Nav, Sunroof, 360 Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

  1. 9521524
  2. 9521524
  3. 9521524
  4. 9521524
  5. 9521524
  6. 9521524
  7. 9521524
  8. 9521524
  9. 9521524
  10. 9521524
  11. 9521524
  12. 9521524
  13. 9521524
  14. 9521524
  15. 9521524
  16. 9521524
  17. 9521524
  18. 9521524
  19. 9521524
  20. 9521524
  21. 9521524
  22. 9521524
  23. 9521524
  24. 9521524
  25. 9521524
  26. 9521524
  27. 9521524
  28. 9521524
  29. 9521524
  30. 9521524
  31. 9521524
  32. 9521524
  33. 9521524
  34. 9521524
  35. 9521524
  36. 9521524
  37. 9521524
  38. 9521524
  39. 9521524
Contact Seller

$45,280

+ taxes & licensing

85,538KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9521524
  • Stock #: V-67151
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB2GA754974

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,538 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / ONE OWNER / GLE-CLASS GLE350D TRIM / DIESEL / AWD / 3.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Drive Mode Select / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Voice Command / 360 Camera / Premium Sound System / Panoramic Sunroof / Heated Rear Seats / LUXURIOUS FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;360 Camera;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake;Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Calgary

2015 Ford Focus SE w...
 67,836 KM
$17,280 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX Pl...
 65,364 KM
$27,280 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX Pl...
 78,172 KM
$27,880 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory