Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Juke

147,833 KM

Details Description

$18,280

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,280

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Juke

2016 Nissan Juke

SV w/ Clean Carfax, Rear cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Juke

SV w/ Clean Carfax, Rear cam, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

  1. 9528895
  2. 9528895
  3. 9528895
  4. 9528895
  5. 9528895
  6. 9528895
  7. 9528895
  8. 9528895
  9. 9528895
  10. 9528895
  11. 9528895
  12. 9528895
  13. 9528895
  14. 9528895
  15. 9528895
  16. 9528895
  17. 9528895
  18. 9528895
  19. 9528895
  20. 9528895
  21. 9528895
  22. 9528895
  23. 9528895
  24. 9528895
  25. 9528895
  26. 9528895
  27. 9528895
  28. 9528895
  29. 9528895
  30. 9528895
  31. 9528895
  32. 9528895
  33. 9528895
  34. 9528895
  35. 9528895
Contact Seller

$18,280

+ taxes & licensing

147,833KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9528895
  • Stock #: V-73319
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR8GT610489

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,833 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / JUKE SV TRIM / MANUAL TRANSMISSION / FWD / 1.6L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / SIMPLE BUT GREAT FOR SOMEONE WHO WANTS TO LEARN TO DRIVE STANDARD! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Calgary

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 36,497 KM
$33,280 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 97,655 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 28i xDri...
 53,729 KM
$32,580 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory