*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666 2016 Ram 1500 Limited EcoDiesel

This luxury full-size pickup truck combines premium comfort, advanced technology, and impressive fuel efficiency. Powered by a 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine delivering 240HP and 420 lb-ft of torque, it's perfect for towing, hauling, and everyday driving with exceptional fuel economy.

Features:

Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery and real wood trim
Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
Alpine premium audio system for a superior sound experience
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience
Power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats with driver memory settings
Heated rear seats for passenger comfort
Air suspension system for an ultra-smooth ride and adjustable ride height
Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors for effortless maneuvering
Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, traction control, and multiple airbags
Power-folding running boards and spray-in bed liner for added functionality

Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a premium, fuel-efficient truck with advanced features and top-tier towing capability.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p>

2016 RAM 1500

220,786 KM

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

Limited| ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

12293010

2016 RAM 1500

Limited| ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,786KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PM6GS401802

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,786 KM

2016 Ram 1500 Limited EcoDiesel

This luxury full-size pickup truck combines premium comfort, advanced technology, and impressive fuel efficiency. Powered by a 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine delivering 240HP and 420 lb-ft of torque, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and everyday driving with exceptional fuel economy.

Features:
  • Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery and real wood trim
  • Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
  • Alpine premium audio system for a superior sound experience
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
  • Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience
  • Power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats with driver memory settings
  • Heated rear seats for passenger comfort
  • Air suspension system for an ultra-smooth ride and adjustable ride height
  • Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors for effortless maneuvering
  • Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, traction control, and multiple airbags
  • Power-folding running boards and spray-in bed liner for added functionality

Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a premium, fuel-efficient truck with advanced features and top-tier towing capability.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

