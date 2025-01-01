$19,997+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
2016 RAM 1500
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,786 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ram 1500 Limited EcoDiesel
This luxury full-size pickup truck combines premium comfort, advanced technology, and impressive fuel efficiency. Powered by a 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine delivering 240HP and 420 lb-ft of torque, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and everyday driving with exceptional fuel economy.Features:
- Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery and real wood trim
- Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
- Alpine premium audio system for a superior sound experience
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience
- Power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats with driver memory settings
- Heated rear seats for passenger comfort
- Air suspension system for an ultra-smooth ride and adjustable ride height
- Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors for effortless maneuvering
- Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, traction control, and multiple airbags
- Power-folding running boards and spray-in bed liner for added functionality
Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a premium, fuel-efficient truck with advanced features and top-tier towing capability.
Vehicle Features
