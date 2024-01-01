$22,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX
ELITE
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,703 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 Acura RDX Elite
This luxury compact SUV blends refined styling, advanced technology, and powerful performance. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 279HP, it’s perfect for both urban commutes and highway adventures.
Features:
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 with perforated leather upholstery
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
- Premium ELS audio system for an enhanced listening experience
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Safety: Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring
Ideal for individuals or families seeking a luxurious, tech-savvy SUV with a blend of comfort and performance.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
