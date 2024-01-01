Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS *** *** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666!!! FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666!!!

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS! IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP | | |

 

For Sale: 2017 Acura RDX Elite For Sale: 2017 Acura RDX Elite

This luxury compact SUV blends refined styling, advanced technology, and powerful performance. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 279HP, it’s perfect for both urban commutes and highway adventures.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Comfortable seating for up to 5 with perforated leather upholstery</li><li>8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity</li><li>Premium ELS audio system for an enhanced listening experience</li><li>Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort</li><li>Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience</li><li>Power liftgate for easy cargo access</li><li>Safety: Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals or families seeking a luxurious, tech-savvy SUV with a blend of comfort and performance.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2017 Acura RDX

164,703 KM

$22,997

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX

ELITE

12034963

2017 Acura RDX

ELITE

Location

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,703KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8TB4H73HL803820

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,703 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666!!!

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

 

For Sale: 2017 Acura RDX Elite

This luxury compact SUV blends refined styling, advanced technology, and powerful performance. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 279HP, it’s perfect for both urban commutes and highway adventures.

Features:

  • Comfortable seating for up to 5 with perforated leather upholstery
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
  • Premium ELS audio system for an enhanced listening experience
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
  • Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
  • Power liftgate for easy cargo access
  • Safety: Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring

Ideal for individuals or families seeking a luxurious, tech-savvy SUV with a blend of comfort and performance.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Acura RDX