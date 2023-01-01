Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

123,848 KM

Details Description

$26,280

+ tax & licensing
$26,280

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

Delivered to Your Door

2017 BMW 3 Series

Delivered to Your Door

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

$26,280

+ taxes & licensing

123,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640447
  • Stock #: V-74456
  • VIN: WBA8A3C38HK692173

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74456
  • Mileage 123,848 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / 3 SERIES 320I XDRIVE TRIM / AWD / 2.0L / 1 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Sunroof / USB Port / GREAT FOR CRUISING THE CITY IN! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels; Fog Lights; Air Conditioning; AM/FM; Anti-Lock Braking System; Auto Climate Control; Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror; Auto Start/ Stop; Bluetooth Connectivity; Child Safety Locks; Cruise Control; Drive Mode Select; Dual Air Bags; Emergency Key; Heated Seats; Leather Seats; Navigation System; Power Locks; Power Seats; Power Steering; Power Windows; Push Button Start Ignition; Rain Sensing Wipers; Sunroof; Tilt & Telescopic Steering; USB Port; Variable Intermittent Wipers; Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

