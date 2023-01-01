2017 Chevrolet Malibu

$23,280 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 1 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9568702

9568702 Stock #: V-74435

V-74435 VIN: 1G1ZE5ST4HF106952

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74435

Mileage 98,175 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.