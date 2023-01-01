$17,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Canada Drives - Calgary
1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6
888-688-2408
$17,990
- Listing ID: 9713968
- Stock #: V-75349
- VIN: 1FMCU0J9XHUD88885
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Recent Arrival! Brown 2017 Ford Escape EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4D Sport Utility Titanium FWD
Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee.
Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles.
7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee:
Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up.
AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner:
Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles.
Delivery to Your Door:
Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers.
Instant Trade-in Values
Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide an instant trade-in value.
This vehicle is located in AB. If you're viewing this listing from a different province, the fee to ship this vehicle to your province is included in the list price above.
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.