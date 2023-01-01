Menu
2017 Honda Civic

61,638 KM

Details Description

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX w/ Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

2017 Honda Civic

LX w/ Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

61,638KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9517450
  Stock #: V-70355
  VIN: 2HGFC4A5XHH400529

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 61,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning / Block Heater / Android Auto / Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / SPORTY SEDAN! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features: Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Electronic E-Brake.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

