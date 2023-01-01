2017 Infiniti QX50

$31,880 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 3 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9526057

9526057 Stock #: V-65366

V-65366 VIN: JN1BJ0RR2HM417098

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 40,352 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.