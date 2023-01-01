Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Murano

105,039 KM

Details Description

$26,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

SV w/ Nav, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

SV w/ Nav, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

  1. 9512983
  2. 9512983
  3. 9512983
  4. 9512983
  5. 9512983
  6. 9512983
  7. 9512983
  8. 9512983
  9. 9512983
  10. 9512983
  11. 9512983
  12. 9512983
  13. 9512983
  14. 9512983
  15. 9512983
  16. 9512983
  17. 9512983
  18. 9512983
  19. 9512983
  20. 9512983
  21. 9512983
  22. 9512983
  23. 9512983
  24. 9512983
  25. 9512983
  26. 9512983
  27. 9512983
  28. 9512983
  29. 9512983
  30. 9512983
  31. 9512983
  32. 9512983
  33. 9512983
  34. 9512983
  35. 9512983
  36. 9512983
  37. 9512983
  38. 9512983
  39. 9512983
  40. 9512983
  41. 9512983
  42. 9512983
  43. 9512983
  44. 9512983
  45. 9512983
  46. 9512983
  47. 9512983
  48. 9512983
  49. 9512983
  50. 9512983
Contact Seller

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

105,039KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9512983
  • Stock #: V-69326
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1HN169458

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning / AM/FM / Anti-Lock Braking System / Apple Carplay / Auto Climate Control / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Child Safety Locks / Cloth Seats / Cruise Control / FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV !! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;In-Dash CD;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Calgary

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 76,177 KM
$34,580 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul EX w/ ...
 45,394 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 83,177 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory