2018 BMW 2 Series

138,497 KM

Details Description

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
M240i xDrive w/ Leather, Nav, Sunroof & Backup Cam

Location

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

138,497KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9510583
  • Stock #: V-67425
  • VIN: WBA2J7C53JVB28453

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,497 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW M240i xDrive - Clean Carfax. Ultimate Driving Machine. Incredibly precise and engaging. Impressive power with strong fuel economy. Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort. Well-crafted interior with plenty of features. Comes with Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Parking Sensors;Tire Inflator/ Repair Kit;Xenon Headlights;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;In-Dash CD;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Premium Sound System;Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

