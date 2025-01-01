$31,997+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
DENALI 4WD CREW CAB | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$31,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,749 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2018 GMC Sierra Denali
This premium full-size pickup offers luxury, powerful performance, and advanced technology. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine delivering 420HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and daily driving in style.
Features:
- Seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery
- 8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation
- Rearview camera, front, and rear parking sensors
- Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
- Power sunroof, wireless charging, and Bose premium sound system
- Tow package with trailer brake controller
- Safety: forward collision alert, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring
Ideal for individuals seeking a powerful, luxury truck for both work and leisure.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
