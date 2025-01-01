$19,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
EX-L l All Credit Accepted!!
2018 Honda Accord
EX-L l All Credit Accepted!!
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,682 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2018 Honda Accord EX-L
This midsize sedan offers a perfect blend of comfort, technology, and efficiency. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 192HP, it’s ideal for daily commutes and long highway drives.Features:
- Seating for up to 5 with leather-trimmed upholstery
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
- Power-adjustable heated front seats with driver memory settings
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience
- Premium 10-speaker audio system for an immersive listening experience
- Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning
- Sunroof for an open and airy cabin experience
Ideal for those seeking a stylish, fuel-efficient, and tech-savvy sedan with premium comfort and safety features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
