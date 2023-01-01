Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

78,585 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT Sport w/ Pano Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT Sport w/ Pano Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

78,585KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9517474
  Stock #: V-70826
  VIN: KMHH55LC0JU029155

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,585 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport - Manual. Cabin is stylish and comes packed with features. Sport model is enjoyable to drive. Offers plenty of cargo space. Comes with Air Conditioning / Keyless Entry / Android Auto / Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Panoramic Sunroof / Wireless Phone Charging. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Keyless Entry;LED Headlights;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Wireless Phone Charging;Panoramic Sunroof;Electronic E-Brake.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

