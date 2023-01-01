Menu
2018 Kia Forte

63,681 KM

Details Description

$22,580

+ tax & licensing
$22,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ w/ Backup Camera & Apple CarPlay

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ w/ Backup Camera & Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$22,580

+ taxes & licensing

63,681KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9512977
  • Stock #: V-68769
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A76JE228808

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning / AM/FM / Android Auto / Anti-Lock Braking System / Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Child Safety Locks / Cloth Seats / Cruise Control / FUEL EFFICIENT SEDAN !! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Remote Start;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

