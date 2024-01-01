$26,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$26,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,689 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC
This luxury sedan is known for its refined performance, elegant design, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 241HP, it’s perfect for those seeking a high-performance sedan with all-wheel drive for year-round capability.Features:
- Comfortable Seating: Seating for up to 5 with luxurious leatherette upholstery (leather available as an upgrade)
- Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration
- Rearview Camera: Provides easy parking and maneuvering, adding convenience and safety
- Keyless Entry: For added convenience and ease of access
- Cargo Flexibility: Split-folding rear seats offer additional storage space for larger items
- Safety: Standard Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, and Pre-Safe system for enhanced protection on the road
- Performance & Luxury: Ideal for individuals or families seeking a practical yet luxurious, high-performance sedan with modern tech and safety features.
- All-Wheel Drive: Perfect for those needing the added confidence of all-wheel drive in various road conditions.
- Everyday Driving: The C300 4MATIC combines style, comfort, and performance for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and longer road trips.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
