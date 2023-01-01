Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

88,442 KM

Details Description

$32,580

+ tax & licensing
Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

Highline w/ Fender Premium Audio System, Nav

Highline w/ Fender Premium Audio System, Nav

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$32,580

+ taxes & licensing

88,442KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9528922
  • Stock #: V-73295
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX2JM017222

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning, Heated steering wheel, AWD, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fender Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces. Black 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 4D Sport Utility Highline 4Motion AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Owners and experts alike almost universally count the Tiguan's ride quality, highway manners, interior, and overall easy-to-drive character among its most valuable assets. The central touchscreen infotainment system and all-digital instrument cluster are commonly listed as feature favourites, as they add a high-tech flair to the driving environment. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

