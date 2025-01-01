$29,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango
R/T | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$29,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 159,980 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2019 Dodge Durango R/T
This performance-focused SUV offers a perfect blend of power, technology, and versatility. Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering 360HP and 390 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for those seeking a spacious and high-performance family SUV.Features:
- Seating for up to 7 with premium leather-trimmed upholstery
- 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
- Beats Audio premium sound system for an immersive audio experience
- Power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats for all-season comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience
- Performance-tuned suspension for enhanced handling and ride quality
- Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning
- Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering
Ideal for those seeking a powerful, tech-savvy, and spacious SUV with aggressive styling and modern safety features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
XpressApprovals
+ taxes & licensing
