2019 Ford Edge

$33,280 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 1 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9565102

9565102 Stock #: V-74383

V-74383 VIN: 2FMPK4J93KBC66669

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74383

Mileage 72,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.