Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

21,484 KM

Details Description

$45,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT w/ Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

GT w/ Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

  1. 9521506
  2. 9521506
  3. 9521506
  4. 9521506
  5. 9521506
  6. 9521506
  7. 9521506
  8. 9521506
  9. 9521506
  10. 9521506
  11. 9521506
  12. 9521506
  13. 9521506
  14. 9521506
  15. 9521506
  16. 9521506
  17. 9521506
  18. 9521506
  19. 9521506
  20. 9521506
  21. 9521506
  22. 9521506
  23. 9521506
  24. 9521506
  25. 9521506
  26. 9521506
  27. 9521506
  28. 9521506
  29. 9521506
  30. 9521506
  31. 9521506
  32. 9521506
  33. 9521506
  34. 9521506
  35. 9521506
Contact Seller

$45,880

+ taxes & licensing

21,484KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9521506
  • Stock #: V-57195
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF1K5190200

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,484 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / MUSTANG GT TRIM / COUPE / MANUAL TRANSMISSION / RWD / 5.0L / V8 / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / USB Port / Voice Command / GREAT FOR WEEKEND ADVENTURES!! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Tire Inflator/ Repair Kit;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Hill Start Assist;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Calgary

2013 Honda Civic EX ...
 114,110 KM
$18,590 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 79,583 KM
$18,590 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 26,663 KM
$26,580 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory