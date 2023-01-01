$35,580+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,580
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Drives - Calgary
888-688-2408
2019 Hyundai IONIQ
2019 Hyundai IONIQ
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & No PST
Location
Canada Drives - Calgary
1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6
888-688-2408
$35,580
+ taxes & licensing
128,755KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9513004
- Stock #: V-69157
- VIN: KMHC85LH6KU048470
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-69157
- Mileage 128,755 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Intense Blue Metallic 2019 Hyundai Ioniq EV 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 118hp 4D Hatchback Limited FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Canada Drives - Calgary
Canada Drives - Calgary
1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6