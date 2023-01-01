Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

89,280 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple Carplay, Rear Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple Carplay, Rear Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

  1. 9528910
  2. 9528910
  3. 9528910
  4. 9528910
  5. 9528910
Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,280KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9528910
  • Stock #: V-73313
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD1KE062571

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,280 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Calgary

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 46,665 KM
$44,280 + tax & lic
2018 MINI Cooper Cou...
 49,206 KM
$33,880 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 113,602 KM
$22,280 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory