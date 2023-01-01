Menu
2019 Kia Forte

80,891 KM

Details

$25,580

+ tax & licensing
$25,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

EX w/ Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$25,580

+ taxes & licensing

80,891KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9568711
  Stock #: V-74474
  VIN: 3KPF54AD7KE116651

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74474
  • Mileage 80,891 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Wireless Phone Charger, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Speed control. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Gray 2019 Kia Forte IVT 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp 4D Sedan EX FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

