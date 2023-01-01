Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

82,415 KM

Details Description

$25,880

+ tax & licensing
$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S w/ Rear Cam, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S w/ Rear Cam, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

82,415KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9523588
  • Stock #: V-66778
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP1KW231450

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,415 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / QASHQAI S TRIM / 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION / FWD / 2.0L / 2 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / Voice Command / GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;In-Dash CD;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

