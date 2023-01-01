$32,280+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise Control
- Listing ID: 9523579
- Stock #: V-67358
- VIN: 4T1B11HK2KU260179
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,273 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY RECONDITIONED / CAMRY SE TRIM / FWD / 2.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Adaptive Cruise Control / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / USB Port / Voice Command / GREAT FOR A FIRST TIME VEHICLE OWNER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command
