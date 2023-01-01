Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

49,410 KM

Details Description

$39,280

+ tax & licensing
$39,280

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$39,280

+ taxes & licensing

49,410KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9568705
  Stock #: V-74052
  VIN: 2T3R1RFV4KW015563

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # V-74052
  Mileage 49,410 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. FULLY RECONDITIONED / RAV4 XLE TRIM / AWD / 2.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Adaptive Cruise Control / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / USB Port / GREAT FOR A FAMILY IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

