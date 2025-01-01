2020 BMW 3 Series

Menu
--tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p>For Sale: 2020 BMW 330i xDrive</p><p>This luxury sports sedan combines dynamic performance, modern technology, and sophisticated styling. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 255HP and paired with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, it’s perfect for spirited driving in all conditions.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium leatherette upholstery</li><li>10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation</li><li>Digital cockpit with a customizable 12.3-inch driver display</li><li>Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort</li><li>Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start</li><li>Heated front seats and steering wheel for added luxury</li><li>Safety: Lane departure warning, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals seeking a luxurious, performance-driven sedan equipped with advanced technology and all-weather capability.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

Location

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,991KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MW5R7J02L8B21199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,991 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2020 BMW 330i xDrive

This luxury sports sedan combines dynamic performance, modern technology, and sophisticated styling. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 255HP and paired with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, it’s perfect for spirited driving in all conditions.

Features:

  • Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium leatherette upholstery
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
  • Digital cockpit with a customizable 12.3-inch driver display
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
  • Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start
  • Heated front seats and steering wheel for added luxury
  • Safety: Lane departure warning, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control

Ideal for individuals seeking a luxurious, performance-driven sedan equipped with advanced technology and all-weather capability.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

More inventory From XpressApprovals

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 DENALI 4WD CREW CAB | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! for sale in Airdrie, AB
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 DENALI 4WD CREW CAB | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! 169,749 KM $31,997 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW X1 x28i | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! for sale in Airdrie, AB
2012 BMW X1 x28i | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! 259,726 KM $7,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer SPORT 7 PASSENGER | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! for sale in Airdrie, AB
2017 Ford Explorer SPORT 7 PASSENGER | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! 151,904 KM $21,997 + tax & lic

2020 BMW 3 Series