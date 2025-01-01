$28,997+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,991 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2020 BMW 330i xDrive
This luxury sports sedan combines dynamic performance, modern technology, and sophisticated styling. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 255HP and paired with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, it’s perfect for spirited driving in all conditions.
Features:
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium leatherette upholstery
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
- Digital cockpit with a customizable 12.3-inch driver display
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for added luxury
- Safety: Lane departure warning, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control
Ideal for individuals seeking a luxurious, performance-driven sedan equipped with advanced technology and all-weather capability.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
