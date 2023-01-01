2020 Hyundai Elantra

$26,590 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 4 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9565087

9565087 Stock #: V-74386

V-74386 VIN: KMHD84LF9LU091313

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74386

Mileage 46,497 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.