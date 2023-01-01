Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

68,954 KM

Details Description

$30,280

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,280

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Rear Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Rear Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

  1. 9528919
  2. 9528919
  3. 9528919
  4. 9528919
  5. 9528919
  6. 9528919
  7. 9528919
  8. 9528919
  9. 9528919
  10. 9528919
  11. 9528919
  12. 9528919
  13. 9528919
  14. 9528919
  15. 9528919
  16. 9528919
  17. 9528919
  18. 9528919
  19. 9528919
  20. 9528919
  21. 9528919
  22. 9528919
  23. 9528919
  24. 9528919
  25. 9528919
  26. 9528919
  27. 9528919
  28. 9528919
  29. 9528919
  30. 9528919
  31. 9528919
  32. 9528919
Contact Seller

$30,280

+ taxes & licensing

68,954KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9528919
  • Stock #: V-73464
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA0LU546480

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,954 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / KONA PREFERRED TRIM / AWD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / USB Port / GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Calgary

2013 Honda Civic EX ...
 114,110 KM
$18,590 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 79,583 KM
$18,590 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 26,663 KM
$26,580 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory