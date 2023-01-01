$35,580+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Delivered to Your Door
Location
Canada Drives - Calgary
1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6
- Listing ID: 9633679
- Stock #: V-75297
- VIN: 5NMS2CAD7LH208371
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. AWD, Black Cloth. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7730 kilometers below market average! Twilight Black 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 4D Sport Utility SE 2.4 AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Instant Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide an instant trade-in value. This vehicle is located in BC. If you're viewing this listing from a different province, the fee to ship this vehicle to your province is included in the list price above. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
