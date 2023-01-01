Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

58,648 KM

Details Description

$33,880

+ tax & licensing
$33,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Rear Cam

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Rear Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$33,880

+ taxes & licensing

58,648KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9528916
  • Stock #: V-73453
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46LU248440

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,648 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / TUCSON PREFERRED TRIM / AWD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / USB Port / GREAT FOR A FAMILY IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels; Fog Lights; Keyless Entry; Roof Rails; Air Conditioning; AM/FM; Android Auto; Anti-Lock Braking System; Apple Carplay; Backup Camera; Blind Spot Monitoring; Bluetooth Connectivity; Child Safety Locks; Cloth Seats; Cruise Control; Drive Mode Select; Dual Air Bags; Emergency Key; Forward Collision Warning; Heated Seats; Heated Steering Wheel; Lane Departure Warning; Lane Keep Assist; Power Locks; Power Steering; Power Windows; Push Button Start Ignition; Tilt & Telescopic Steering; USB Port; Variable Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

