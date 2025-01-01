Menu
--tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>|</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=0 data-end=37><strong data-start=0 data-end=35>2020 Ram 3500 Laramie</strong></p><p data-start=39 data-end=302>This heavy-duty truck delivers outstanding towing capability, premium comfort, and cutting-edge technology. This heavy-duty truck delivers outstanding towing capability, premium comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Powered by a 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I6 engine delivering 370HP and 850 lb-ft of torque, it's perfect for towing, hauling, and heavy-duty work.

Features:

  • Seating for up to 5 with premium leather-trimmed upholstery
  • 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
  • Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience
  • Heated and ventilated front seats with power-adjustable driver's seat
  • LED headlights and fog lights for enhanced visibility
  • Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors for effortless maneuvering
  • Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control
  • Integrated trailer brake controller and tow mirrors for optimal towing capability
  • 5th-wheel/gooseneck prep package available for heavy-duty towing needs

Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a powerful, luxury-equipped truck built for serious work and everyday comfort.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</strong></p>

2020 RAM 3500

137,499 KM

$62,997

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500

Laramie

12285720

2020 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$62,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,499KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3ELXLG306265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,499 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666!!!

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

2020 Ram 3500 Laramie

This heavy-duty truck delivers outstanding towing capability, premium comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Powered by a 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I6 engine delivering 370HP and 850 lb-ft of torque, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and heavy-duty work.

Features:
  • Seating for up to 5 with premium leather-trimmed upholstery
  • 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
  • Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience
  • Heated and ventilated front seats with power-adjustable driver’s seat
  • LED headlights and fog lights for enhanced visibility
  • Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors for effortless maneuvering
  • Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control
  • Integrated trailer brake controller and tow mirrors for optimal towing capability
  • 5th-wheel/gooseneck prep package available for heavy-duty towing needs

Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a powerful, luxury-equipped truck built for serious work and everyday comfort.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

Call Dealer

(403) 909-XXXX

(click to show)

(403) 909-8666

$62,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2020 RAM 3500