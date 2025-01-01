$62,997+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500
Laramie
2020 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$62,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,499 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666!!!
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Ram 3500 Laramie
This heavy-duty truck delivers outstanding towing capability, premium comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Powered by a 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I6 engine delivering 370HP and 850 lb-ft of torque, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and heavy-duty work.Features:
- Seating for up to 5 with premium leather-trimmed upholstery
- 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience
- Heated and ventilated front seats with power-adjustable driver’s seat
- LED headlights and fog lights for enhanced visibility
- Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors for effortless maneuvering
- Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control
- Integrated trailer brake controller and tow mirrors for optimal towing capability
- 5th-wheel/gooseneck prep package available for heavy-duty towing needs
Ideal for individuals or businesses seeking a powerful, luxury-equipped truck built for serious work and everyday comfort.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666